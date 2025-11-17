Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 17.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 13.18 crore

Net profit of Nidhi Granites rose 17.27% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.1812.1016.083.642.141.471.831.301.291.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News