Radico Khaitan Finance consolidated net profit declines 93.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4784.21% to Rs 9.28 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan Finance declined 93.69% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4784.21% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.280.196.681794.740.283.130.213.080.203.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News