Stratmont Industries standalone net profit declines 15.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.44% to Rs 42.76 crore

Net profit of Stratmont Industries declined 15.91% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.44% to Rs 42.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.42.7635.802.412.630.700.700.500.590.370.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News