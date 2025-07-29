Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 16.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.91% to Rs 883.14 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 16.63% to Rs 15.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 883.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 742.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.883.14742.696.577.5953.1552.7819.5323.7015.2418.28

