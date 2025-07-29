Stanpacks (India) standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 7.73 crore

Net profit of Stanpacks (India) declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.737.594.145.400.130.190.030.090.030.09

