Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 26.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 26.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 854.28 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 26.66% to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 854.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 803.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales854.28803.45 6 OPM %7.429.06 -PBDT58.3067.33 -13 PBT28.0337.95 -26 NP21.4929.30 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Navneet Education reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 55.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 72.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 80.65 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story