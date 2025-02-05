Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 26.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 854.28 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 26.66% to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 854.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 803.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.854.28803.457.429.0658.3067.3328.0337.9521.4929.30

