Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 92.89% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net Loss of Tips Films reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 92.89% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.8812.38 -93 OPM %-276.14-5.01 -PBDT-1.76-0.41 -329 PBT-1.96-0.61 -221 NP-2.43-0.61 -298

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

