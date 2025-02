Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 72.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.49% to Rs 1131.64 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 72.11% to Rs 48.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.49% to Rs 1131.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 894.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1131.64894.637.355.7072.8141.7867.4537.7548.1928.00

