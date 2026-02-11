Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.95 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 2.26 crore

Net loss of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 40.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 53.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.262.19-1034.514948.40-42.9471.73-43.4171.48-40.9553.48

