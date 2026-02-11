Associate Sponsors

Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.95 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 2.26 crore

Net loss of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 40.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 53.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.262.19 3 OPM %-1034.514948.40 -PBDT-42.9471.73 PL PBT-43.4171.48 PL NP-40.9553.48 PL

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

