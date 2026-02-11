Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.66% to Rs 9.40 crore

Net profit of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 73.66% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.4035.69-38.510.031.960.321.47-0.171.47-0.20

