GOCL Corporation Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup, Centrum Capital Ltd and Kanpur Plastipack Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2026.

GOCL Corporation Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup, Centrum Capital Ltd and Kanpur Plastipack Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2026.

NINtec Systems Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 341.55 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1586 shares in the past one month.

GOCL Corporation Ltd surged 17.87% to Rs 263.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3575 shares in the past one month. Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup soared 17.44% to Rs 99. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 609 shares in the past one month. Centrum Capital Ltd added 15.91% to Rs 28.41. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38986 shares in the past one month.