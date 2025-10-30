Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 4.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 658.12 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined 4.29% to Rs 344.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 360.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 658.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 571.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.658.12571.3065.2765.53464.33493.48455.51486.05344.64360.10

