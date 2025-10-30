OCCL standalone net profit rises 15.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 119.64 crore

Net profit of OCCL rose 15.71% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 119.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.119.64103.0616.0717.9718.8917.1011.5610.128.697.51

