OCCL standalone net profit rises 15.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 119.64 crore

Net profit of OCCL rose 15.71% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 119.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.64103.06 16 OPM %16.0717.97 -PBDT18.8917.10 10 PBT11.5610.12 14 NP8.697.51 16

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

