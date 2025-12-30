Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Spurts 0.92%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has added 1.42% over last one month compared to 0.62% fall in BSE Auto index and 1.29% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd rose 0.92% today to trade at Rs 361.9. The BSE Auto index is up 0.12% to quote at 61368.38. The index is down 0.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd increased 0.21% and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd added 0.14% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 19.14 % over last one year compared to the 8.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.