Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Spurts 0.92%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd rose 0.92% today to trade at Rs 361.9. The BSE Auto index is up 0.12% to quote at 61368.38. The index is down 0.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd increased 0.21% and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd added 0.14% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 19.14 % over last one year compared to the 8.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has added 1.42% over last one month compared to 0.62% fall in BSE Auto index and 1.29% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 27792 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 490.32 on 09 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 328.44 on 07 Apr 2025.
