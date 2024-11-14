Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 52.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.29% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 52.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.030.9622.3317.710.510.370.470.330.350.23

