Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 52.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 7.29% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 52.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.030.96 7 OPM %22.3317.71 -PBDT0.510.37 38 PBT0.470.33 42 NP0.350.23 52

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

