Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.26 35 OPM %80.0076.92 -PBDT0.280.20 40 PBT0.250.17 47 NP0.200.14 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts lower at 77,650 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,550; Titan drags

Brazil's G20 priorities align with those India had in 2024: Foreign secy

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story