Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 77.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 838.10% to Rs 13.79 crore

Net profit of Octavius Plantations declined 77.42% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 838.10% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.791.47 838 OPM %1.0223.81 -PBDT0.120.31 -61 PBT0.110.30 -63 NP0.070.31 -77

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

