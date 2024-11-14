Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 77.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 838.10% to Rs 13.79 crore

Net profit of Octavius Plantations declined 77.42% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 838.10% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.791.471.0223.810.120.310.110.300.070.31

