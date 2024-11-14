Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 14.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.06% to Rs 40.67 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 14.11% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.06% to Rs 40.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.40.6722.9710.5714.374.332.693.572.452.832.48

