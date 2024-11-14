Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 14.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 77.06% to Rs 40.67 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 14.11% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.06% to Rs 40.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.6722.97 77 OPM %10.5714.37 -PBDT4.332.69 61 PBT3.572.45 46 NP2.832.48 14

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

