Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 14.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.06% to Rs 40.67 croreNet profit of Thomas Scott India rose 14.11% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.06% to Rs 40.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.6722.97 77 OPM %10.5714.37 -PBDT4.332.69 61 PBT3.572.45 46 NP2.832.48 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News