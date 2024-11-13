Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nirlon standalone net profit rises 7.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 160.21 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 7.64% to Rs 56.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 160.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 149.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales160.21149.42 7 OPM %80.2980.07 -PBDT101.2190.58 12 PBT86.8476.69 13 NP56.4952.48 8

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

