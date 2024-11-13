Power Mech Projects Q2 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 69 cr

Power Mech Projects reported 35.60% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.51 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 51.26 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 11.04% to Rs 1,035.49 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 932.49 crore posted in same period last year.

Profit before tax rose 25.71% YoY to Rs 100.90 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Total expenses stood at Rs 944.05 crore in Q2 FY25, up 10.51% to Rs 854.22 crore in Q2 FY24. Cost of material consumed was Rs 170.78 crore (up 30.14% YoY), contract execution expenses stood at Rs 568.49 crore (up 6.03%YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 154.41 crore (up 10.22% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rallied 28.35% to Rs 131.24 crore on 13.64% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,042.89 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure-construction companies.

Shares of Power Mech Projects declined 2.17% to close at Rs 2,676.65 on Tuesday, 12 November.

