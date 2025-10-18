Nirma reports standalone net profit of Rs 136.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.25% to Rs 1546.29 crore

Net profit of Nirma reported to Rs 136.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2623.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.25% to Rs 1546.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1742.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1546.291742.2618.0816.34250.88189.97197.23130.00136.38-2623.01

