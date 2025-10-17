Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon announces successful listing of Anantam Highways InvIT

Dilip Buildcon announces successful listing of Anantam Highways InvIT

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dilip Buildcon announced the successful listing of Anantam Highways InvIT, a SEBI-registered Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). The InvIT is jointly backed by DBL (asset contributor) and Alpha Alternatives (SEBI-registered sponsor), with a shareholding ratio of 74:26, respectively. The units of Anantam Highways Trust (Series IV) (Anantam InvIT) have been listed on both the NSE and the BSE.

Anantam InvIT raised money from many marquee investors such as WhiteOak Capital, SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, and Minerva Ventures Fund. The public issue received a strong response with an overall subscription of 5.62 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB, ex-anchor) category was subscribed 2.86 times, while the Non Institutional Investor category saw 8.93 times subscription, reflecting healthy participation from institutional and high-net-worth investors.

Anantam InvIT currently holds seven hybrid annuity model (HAM) road projects developed by Dilip Buildcon, with a combined enterprise value of approximately Rs 4,500 crore. These projects have an average residual concession life of 13 years, providing long-term visibility of annuity based cash flows. Anantam InvIT plans to further expand its portfolio, targeting an enterprise value of Rs 20,000- Rs 30,000 crore over the next two to three years through the addition of operational highway assets across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

SpiceJet offers Indian pilgrims non-stop flights to Najraf, Iraq

JSW Steel Q2 PAT zooms 270% YoY to Rs 1,623 cr

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 51.87% in the September 2025 quarter

L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 2.85% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story