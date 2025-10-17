Dilip Buildcon announces successful listing of Anantam Highways InvIT

Dilip Buildcon announced the successful listing of Anantam Highways InvIT, a SEBI-registered Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). The InvIT is jointly backed by DBL (asset contributor) and Alpha Alternatives (SEBI-registered sponsor), with a shareholding ratio of 74:26, respectively. The units of Anantam Highways Trust (Series IV) (Anantam InvIT) have been listed on both the NSE and the BSE.

Anantam InvIT raised money from many marquee investors such as WhiteOak Capital, SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, and Minerva Ventures Fund. The public issue received a strong response with an overall subscription of 5.62 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB, ex-anchor) category was subscribed 2.86 times, while the Non Institutional Investor category saw 8.93 times subscription, reflecting healthy participation from institutional and high-net-worth investors.