CESC standalone net profit rises 11.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.40% to Rs 2676.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 11.01% to Rs 242.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 218.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 2676.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2639.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2676.002639.0022.3519.29483.00448.00314.00279.00242.00218.00

