Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 202.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 202.86% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.42% to Rs 80.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.80.9456.836.423.754.561.974.271.693.181.05

