Nitco announced that its chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, Bikash Jain, has tendered his resignation from the company, citing relocation to Delhi due to family reasons and future personal plans.

According to the company, Jain will continue in his role until the close of business hours on 31 March 2026, after which his resignation will become effective.

Following his exit, he will also cease to be part of the companys senior management team from the same date.

The company acknowledged his contributions during his tenure and expressed appreciation for his services.

NITCO is engaged in providing floor and wall solutions with a portfolio comprising a comprehensive range of tiles, marbles and mosaic.