Nitco signs joint development agreement with Total Environment Building Systems

Nitco has entered into a Joint Development Agreement on 26 June 2025 with Total Environment Building Systems (Developer), for the plotted development of the Company's Land situated at Alibaug, specifically, all that piece and parcels of land in Shrigaon, Kalwadkhar, Mondvira & Dehenkoni villages at Alibaug Taluka, Raigad, for a consideration which is likely to fetch minimum of Rs. 350 crore over a period of 3 years. Out of the same, the Company has received an interest free adjustable advance of Rs. 58.42 crore.

