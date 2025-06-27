Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of additional stake in ICICI Pru AMC

At meeting held on 27 June 2025

The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 27 June 2025 has approved purchase of up to 2.0% additional shareholding in its subsidiary, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. This purchase will primarily be towards maintaining the Bank's majority shareholding in the event of grant of stock-based compensation by the Company. The above will be subject to receipt of requisite approvals.

