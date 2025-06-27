Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of additional stake in ICICI Pru AMC

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of additional stake in ICICI Pru AMC

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 27 June 2025

The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 27 June 2025 has approved purchase of up to 2.0% additional shareholding in its subsidiary, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. This purchase will primarily be towards maintaining the Bank's majority shareholding in the event of grant of stock-based compensation by the Company. The above will be subject to receipt of requisite approvals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Tele Business Services launches "Zidd Hai to Jeet Hai" Campaign as a tribute to Indian MSMEs

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Benchmarks rise for fourth day, Nifty ends above 25,600

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.55%

MoSPI releases statistical report on value of output from agriculture and allied sectors

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story