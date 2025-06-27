Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rane (Madras) signs agreement to sell 3.48 acres land in Valechery

Rane (Madras) signs agreement to sell 3.48 acres land in Valechery

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rane (Madras) has entered into an agreement with Canopy Living LLP (A joint venture between Arihant Foundations & Housing and Prestige Estates Project) to sell 3.48 acres of land in Velachery. Total extent of land in Velachery is 4.50 acres and RML will retain the balance portion of the land, where a new office will be constructed.

This land monetization will achieve twin objectives of reducing debt as well as integrating city offices of various divisions to further unlock long term cost synergies of the merger.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of additional stake in ICICI Pru AMC

Tata Tele Business Services launches "Zidd Hai to Jeet Hai" Campaign as a tribute to Indian MSMEs

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Benchmarks rise for fourth day, Nifty ends above 25,600

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.55%

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story