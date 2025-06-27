Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Tele Business Services launches "Zidd Hai to Jeet Hai" Campaign as a tribute to Indian MSMEs

Tata Tele Business Services launches "Zidd Hai to Jeet Hai" Campaign as a tribute to Indian MSMEs

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As India celebrates MSME Day 2025, Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) launched its powerful new campaign - Zidd Hai To Jeet Hai - a compelling tribute to the determined spirit that drives India's MSMEs to overcome every obstacle and emerge victorious. The campaign celebrates the relentless grit that has made MSMEs the true architects of India's economic transformation, contributing significantly to the nation's GDP and generating employment for innumerable people.

Brand Film: https://youtu.be/eJZun2bcltI?si=NdsafRDoKw2a2Ubq

TTBS has been instrumental in bridging the digital gap for MSMEs across diverse sectors by providing affordable, scalable solutions purpose built for their business needs. From Smartflo UCaaS to secured cloud connectivity and cybersecurity, TTBS empowers businesses to streamline operations, cut costs, and grow confidently in a digital-first economy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Century Plyboards gains as new Tamil Nadu unit starts operations

NSE SME Aakaar Medical Technologies loses radiance on day one

Akzo Nobel soars after JSW Paints inks deal to acquire 75% stake for Rs 9,400 crore

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story