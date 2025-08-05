KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.25% to Rs 602.94 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 57.24% to Rs 103.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 73.25% to Rs 602.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 348.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.602.94348.0134.1837.96179.05106.45149.5592.20103.9566.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News