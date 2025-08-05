Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2025 quarter

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Sales rise 73.25% to Rs 602.94 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 57.24% to Rs 103.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 73.25% to Rs 602.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 348.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales602.94348.01 73 OPM %34.1837.96 -PBDT179.05106.45 68 PBT149.5592.20 62 NP103.9566.11 57

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

