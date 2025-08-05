Outcome of board meeting of OneSource Specialty Pharma

Held on 04 August 2025
The Board of OneSource Specialty Pharma at its meeting held on 04 August 2025 has given their in-principle approval to evaluate potential acquisition of the Sterile Injectable CDMO and CMO businesses of Steriscience and Carbapenem facility of Brooks Steriscience.
The potential transaction, if finalised and consummated, will bring in the following facilities into OneSource:
- USFDA-approved sterile fill-finish manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Poland, with the ability to expand capacity for drug-device combination products for our global partners. This site serves marquee global players and several IP-led products. h
- An integrated, state-of-the-art, USFDA-approved carbapenem facility in Vadodara, India operated under the name of Brooks Steriscience.
Steriscience SG and Brooks Steriscience Limited are majorly owned directly/ indirectly by the Promoters of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app