Outcome of board meeting of OneSource Specialty Pharma

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Held on 04 August 2025

The Board of OneSource Specialty Pharma at its meeting held on 04 August 2025 has given their in-principle approval to evaluate potential acquisition of the Sterile Injectable CDMO and CMO businesses of Steriscience and Carbapenem facility of Brooks Steriscience.

The potential transaction, if finalised and consummated, will bring in the following facilities into OneSource:

- USFDA-approved sterile fill-finish manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Poland, with the ability to expand capacity for drug-device combination products for our global partners. This site serves marquee global players and several IP-led products. h

- An integrated, state-of-the-art, USFDA-approved carbapenem facility in Vadodara, India operated under the name of Brooks Steriscience.

Steriscience SG and Brooks Steriscience Limited are majorly owned directly/ indirectly by the Promoters of the Company.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

