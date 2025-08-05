P B Balaji to succeed Adrian Mardell as CEO of JLR

From November 2025

The Board of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, UK (JLR) at its meeting held on 04 August 2025 has approved the appointment of P B Balaji to succeed Adrian Mardell, as the CEO of JLR, when he retires upon completion of his contract. P B Balaji will be joining in this role from November-2025. Adrian Mardell will continue to help transition and support until the end of his contract.

P B Balaji has been serving as the Group Chief Financial Officer of the Tata Motors Group since November-2017 and is a well regarded global leader with 32 years of experience in the Automotive and Consumer Goods industries across finance and supply chain functions. He has successfully led large, diverse, global teams in multi-cultural environments out of Mumbai, London, Singapore and Switzerland, and has been closely associated with the successful transformation at the Tata Motors Group. He has a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-Chennai and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM-Kolkata.