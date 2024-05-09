Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 1.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 1.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 800.71 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners rose 1.63% to Rs 39.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 800.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 654.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.20% to Rs 131.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.73% to Rs 2905.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2406.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales800.71654.80 22 2905.652406.71 21 OPM %14.5210.84 -12.9812.34 - PBDT89.0262.04 43 296.00262.68 13 PBT52.7740.74 30 177.53175.87 1 NP39.1738.54 2 131.52164.81 -20

First Published: May 09 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

