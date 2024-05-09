Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 16.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.33% to Rs 204.20 croreNet profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 16.33% to Rs 28.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.33% to Rs 204.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.16% to Rs 111.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.50% to Rs 794.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 676.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
