Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 16.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 14.33% to Rs 204.20 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 16.33% to Rs 28.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.33% to Rs 204.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.16% to Rs 111.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.50% to Rs 794.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 676.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income204.20178.61 14 794.33676.01 18 OPM %65.8962.00 -66.6463.42 - PBDT37.6331.97 18 148.21124.16 19 PBT37.6331.97 18 148.21124.16 19 NP28.2124.25 16 111.5393.60 19

First Published: May 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

