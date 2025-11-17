Nitiraj Engineers standalone net profit rises 8050.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.49% to Rs 16.39 crore

Net profit of Nitiraj Engineers rose 8050.00% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.49% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.3912.5616.605.573.090.902.180.041.630.02

