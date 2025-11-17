Vani Commercials standalone net profit declines 63.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.05% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercials declined 63.04% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 86.05% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.181.29283.3365.890.210.510.170.460.170.46

