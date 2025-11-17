Superior Finlease standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Superior Finlease declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.070.23060.870.010.140.010.140.010.14

