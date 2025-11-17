Loyal Equipments standalone net profit declines 63.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.79% to Rs 13.61 crore

Net profit of Loyal Equipments declined 63.56% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.79% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.6114.7616.5332.722.294.741.694.181.253.43

