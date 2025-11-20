Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time

Nitish Kumar will take oath today (20 November) as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the tenth time. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 11:30 AM at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior leaders from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend.

Kumar was unanimously chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party on Tuesday. The decision came after a joint meeting of newly elected MLAs from the coalitions five partners BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. BJP named Samrat Choudhary as its legislature party leader and Vijay Sinha as his deputy.