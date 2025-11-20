Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time

Kumar was unanimously chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party on Tuesday. The decision came after a joint meeting of newly elected MLAs from the coalitions five partners BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. BJP named Samrat Choudhary as its legislature party leader and Vijay Sinha as his deputy.
The NDA secured a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U) with 85. LJP (Ram Vilas) secured 19 seats, HAM won 5, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagged 4. The opposition Mahagathbandhan was routed, managing only 35 seats. The RJD won 25, the Congress 6, while AIMIM clinched 5.
Polling was held in two phases on November 6 and 11 across all constituencies, recording high voter participation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app