Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time

Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nitish Kumar will take oath today (20 November) as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the tenth time. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 11:30 AM at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior leaders from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend.

Kumar was unanimously chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party on Tuesday. The decision came after a joint meeting of newly elected MLAs from the coalitions five partners BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. BJP named Samrat Choudhary as its legislature party leader and Vijay Sinha as his deputy.

The NDA secured a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U) with 85. LJP (Ram Vilas) secured 19 seats, HAM won 5, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagged 4. The opposition Mahagathbandhan was routed, managing only 35 seats. The RJD won 25, the Congress 6, while AIMIM clinched 5.

Polling was held in two phases on November 6 and 11 across all constituencies, recording high voter participation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

EPack Prefab Technologies signs MoU with MASCOT South Asia LLP

Wall Street edges higher led by Tech rebound; Nvidia earnings and Fed minutes keep markets cautious

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries in Hyderabad

Volumes spurt at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story