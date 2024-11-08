Nitta Gelatin India standalone net profit declines 22.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 132.34 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 22.16% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 132.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 123.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.132.34123.2719.1621.5329.2735.4125.9131.8419.5325.09

