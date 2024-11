Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 289.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 120.16% to Rs 1527.22 crore

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 289.61% to Rs 205.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 120.16% to Rs 1527.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 693.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1527.22693.7024.9214.20364.8986.25275.1770.59205.9552.86

