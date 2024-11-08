Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales decline 46.97% to Rs 118.91 crore

Net loss of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 28.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 46.97% to Rs 118.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 224.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales118.91224.22 -47 OPM %-10.2919.19 -PBDT-13.2939.59 PL PBT-14.0238.97 PL NP-10.1328.96 PL

