Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 160.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.44% to Rs 107.22 crore

Net profit of Niwas Housing Finance Pvt rose 160.32% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 57.44% to Rs 107.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.107.2268.1065.8554.3823.649.8821.688.4316.276.25

