NLC India announced that its subsidiary, NLC India Renewables (NIRL) has signed joint venture agreement with Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) to develop green energy power plants in Odisha.

NIRL is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, NIRL been actively expanding into large-scale renewable and green energy initiatives including solar, wind, pumped hydro storage, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), green hydrogen, low-carbon round-the-clock power and waste-to-energy projects.

Under the JV agreement, the joint venture will establish, operate and maintain green energy projects with an aggregate capacity of 1,000 MW in the first phase. The partnership will also explore the development of ancillary assets and other activities related to the green energy sector.

Commenting on the development, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman and managing director, NLCIL, stated that the partnership with OREDA marks a significant milestone in NLCIL's strategic diversification into clean and sustainable energy sectors and emphasised on Development of Renewable Energy projects using various technologies for Solar, Wind, Hybrid, Battery Energy Storage System I Pumped Hydro Storage, Green Hydrogen and any new potential RE Technology emerging in future. NLC India is a Navratna public sector enterprise engaged in lignite mining and power generation. The Government of India held 72.20% in the company as of March 2026. On a consolidated basis, NLC India's net profit surged 189.12% to Rs 1393.46 crore while net sales rose 31.45% to Rs 5042.46 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.