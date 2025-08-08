NLC India consolidated net profit rises 42.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.32% to Rs 3825.61 crore

Net profit of NLC India rose 42.57% to Rs 797.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 559.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 3825.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3376.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3825.613376.0524.4332.051132.921254.89593.60821.66797.59559.42

