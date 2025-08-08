Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit declines 13.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 39.95 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 13.13% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 39.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.9539.858.7410.464.364.853.974.522.913.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News