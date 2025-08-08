Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 370.93 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 5.44% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 370.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 346.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.370.93346.2810.1911.5733.8229.0415.3311.7110.7711.39

