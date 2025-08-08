Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicates possible flat opening to domestic equities

GIFT Nifty indicates possible flat opening to domestic equities

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 7.50 points (or 0.03%) higher, suggesting a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,997.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 10,864.04 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 15,951.68 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded in a mixed manner on Friday. Japans Topix index rose for the fourth consecutive session Friday and hit a record high of 3,031.78.

Investors will continue to monitor how the reciprocal tariffs levied by President Trump will impact the affected countries and the global economy in general.

On Wall Street, the 30-stock Dow closed down about 224 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 ended the session off 0.08% on Thursday. However, the Nasdaq Composite managed to outperform and added nearly 0.4%.

On Thursday afternoon, the President announced that he has selected Stephen Miran, chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, as his pick to replace Adriana Kugler on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran will serve out the rest of Kuglers term, which expires in January, following her resignation last Friday.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks staged a late rebound on Thursday, with the benchmark indices managing to shake off early jitters and end slightly in the green. The turnaround came in the final trading hour, coinciding with the weekly expiry of Nifty derivatives, as bargain hunters stepped in and buying momentum picked up.

Sentiment, initially weighed down by the U.S. administrations surprise announcement to double tariffs on Indian exports, found relief after top brokerages downplayed the long-term impact on India Inc. While the August 27 deadline looms large, analysts noted that negotiations remain on the table, tempering fears of an all-out trade hit.

The Nifty 50 opened at 24,464.20 and briefly ticked higher, but the momentum fizzled out by mid-morning. The index drifted lower through the day, hitting a session low of 24,344.15 early in the afternoon. Then came the rebound: a sharp recovery driven by buying in heavyweight counters propelled the index to an intraday high of 24,634.20.

The Nifty eventually settled above 24,590, reflecting a strong late-session rebound after a lackluster start. IT and pharma stocks attracted strong buying interest, while energy and realty counters faced selling pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 79.27 points or 0.10% to 80,623.26. The Nifty 50 index rose 21.95 points or 0.09% to 24,596.15.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

