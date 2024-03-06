NLC India incorporates wholly owned subsidiary for renewable energy projects

NLC India Green Energy to undertake 600 MW solar power project at Bhuj

NLC India has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Green Energy to carry out future renewable energy projects. NLC India has won 600 MW solar power project in the GSECL Khavda Solar Park tender floated by GUVNL through competitive bidding process. In line with the policy of developing RE projects under the green energy subsidiary, the project developed has been vested with NLC India Green Energy.

NLC India Green Energy has signed the power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for the proposed 600 MW solar power project at Khavda Solar Park, Bhuj, Gujarat.

