Board of Sudarshan Chemical Industries in-principle approves restructuring of overseas subsidiaries

At meeting held on 06 March 2024

The Board of Sudarshan Chemical Industries at its meeting held on 06 March 2024 has accorded its in-principle approval for restructuring of its overseas subsidiary structure by way of:

(a) sale of entire investment held by the Company (in the form of Equity Shares) in Sudarshan Japan Limited (also known as Sudarshan Japan K. K.), Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company to Sudarshan Europe B.V., other Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company;

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(b) sale of entire investment held by the Company (in the form of Equity Shares) in Sudarshan (Shanghai) Trading Company, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company to Sudarshan Europe B.V., other Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

Pursuant to the aforesaid transactions, Sudarshan Japan and Sudarshan (Shanghai) Trading Company would cease to be direct Subsidiaries of the Company and will become Step-Down Subsidiaries of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News